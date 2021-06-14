Sachin Tendulkar Has Special Message For Stefanos Tsitsipas Despite Loss To Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic trounced Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final 2021 on Sunday. The Serbian legend made an astounding comeback after dropping the first two sets to Tsitsipas as he won his 19th Grand Slam title. Notably, Djokovic’s second French Open win was his 19th Grand Slam win, making him only one win away from levelling the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Sachin Tendulkar shares his views about French Open Final 2021

🇷🇸 Djokovic Jubilation 🇷🇸@DjokerNole lands Grand Slam title No.19 and his second in Paris, defeating Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lsG64N0s9q — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

Twitter was abuzz after the conclusion of the French Open final 2021. Wishes poured in from all parts of the world as fans, as well as, notable personalities congratulated Novak Djokovic on his win and lauded Stefanos Tsitsipas for showing immense character against a seasoned campaigner like the Serbian. Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who ardently follows tennis, also took to Twitter and shared his views about the French Open final 2021.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tendulkar congratulated Djokovic and went on to laud different aspects of his game. However, he also had words of encouragement for Tsitsipas. The Master Blaster applauded the Greek-based player's game and predicted that he will be winning a number of Grand Slams in the upcoming years.

WHAT A FINAL!🤯



Great comeback by Novak after some tough matches.



He was physically strong, tactically smart & mentally tough..that’s where he won the Final.



Amazing game by @steftsitsipas & I’m sure he’ll win a handful of Grand Slams in the years to come.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XWFqMLXucK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2021

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas highlights

Tsitsipas had the upper hand early, and Djokovic looked drained for two sets. Eventually, though, the World No. 1 started making fewer mistakes, got his best-in-the-game returning on track, served almost flawlessly down the stretch and was able to complete his sixth career comeback from two sets down — and second of the past week. Indeed, the International Tennis Federation said Djokovic — who trailed 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti two sets to none in the fourth round — is the first man in the professional era to win a Grand Slam tournament after twice facing a 2-0 deficit in sets.

This was the first major final for Tsitsipas and 29th for Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016, along with nine titles at the Australian Open, five at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open. Of just as much, if not more, significance to the ultimate outcome Sunday: Djokovic entered the day with a 34-10 record in five-setters — including a men’s-record 31 wins in Grand Slam matches of that length — while Tsitsipas was 5-4. On a sunny and breezy afternoon, with the temperature approaching 80 degrees Fahrenheit (over 25 degrees Celsius), Tsitsipas needed just over 100 minutes to grab a big lead on Sunday. But the tenacious and talented Djokovic did not quit, grabbing early breaks in each of the last three sets.

SOURCE: PTI/ ROLAND-GARROS TWITTER