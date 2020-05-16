Sachin Tendulkar Says He Only Has Two Regrets In His Illustrious Cricketing Career; Read

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best player to have played the gentleman's game and has gone on to register a lot of batting records. He became the first player in the history of the game to score an ODI double century and in 2013, he finished as the highest individual run-scorer in Tests and One Day Internationals. He also holds the record of most number of centuries in both formats to date.

Sachin has featured in six World Cups and finally realized his dream in 2011 where the Men In Blue lifted the coveted trophy at Wankhede Stadium. In spite of all this, Tendulkar says he only has two regrets in his illustrious 24-year cricketing career.

'I have two regrets': Sachin Tendulkar

During an interview with a cricket website, the Master Blaster went on to say that he has two regrets. The first is that he never played with the legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master called Gavaskar his batting hero when he was growing and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret for Sachin. He then mentioned that the 1983 World Cup winner retired a couple of years before he had made his debut.

Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winner went on to say his other regret is not having played against his childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards. The batting maestro added that he was fortunate to have played against the Caribbean legend in county cricket, but still rues not being able to play against him in an international match.

Furthermore, the Mumbai cricketer added that even though the two-time World Cup winner retired in 1991 and they have a couple of years overlapping in their careers, they did not get to play against each other.