Sachin Tendulkar IPL Career In Numbers: How Good Was The Master Blaster With MI?

Mumbai Indians are arguably the best team in the Indian Premier League, having won 5 titles so far — the most by any team in the league. Sachin Tendulkar was the face of Mumbai Indians in the early seasons of the IPL and his presence in the team saw the Mumbai Indians gain a massive amount of supporters. We will take a look into the Sachin Tendulkar IPL career and how it all started.

In its inaugural season in 2008, the Indian Premier League was all set to take the cricketing world by storm. Out of the 8 teams to play in the league, Sachin Tendulkar became the obvious choice for captain of Mumbai Indians due to his command of the game. Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of Mumbai Indians from 2008-2011.

The Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians captaincy fallout

However, Mumbai Indians failed to make a mark under his captaincy and Sachin stepped down from the role in 2012 giving the position to Harbhajan Singh. The best result that the Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians combination with the Master Blaster as captain came in the 2010 season when MI reached the final against Chennai Super Kings. Later, the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians was handed to Rohit Sharma and the rest is history. Sachin Tendulkar played in the league till 2013 where his last year saw him lift the first IPL trophy for Mumbai Indians. Throughout his career, Sachin Tendulkar had prominent figures in the IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar IPL career stats

Tendulkar played a total of 78 matches, scoring 2334 runs. He had an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 119.82. The Master Blaster bowled a total of 4 times in the IPL where he did not get a wicket. He bowled with an economy of 9.67.

IPL 2011 was also the time when Sachin Tendulkar scored his only century in T20 cricket. Sachin hasn’t scored a century in T20 international cricket though. It is also said that he was the one to suggest the name Mumbai Indians as opposed to Mumbai Razors which was decided by the management. In 2013, Sachin Tendulkar was paid INR 8.28 crore to play in the IPL.

How old is Sachin Tendulkar?

Considering his long cricket journey, fans would be wondering how old is Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar was born in the year 1973 and is 47 years old, through which he has seen himself go through many ups and downs in the cricket world. The Sachin Tendulkar birthday is considered a major event by Indian cricket fans and every year supporters celebrate the event on April 24, wishing the Master Blaster with all their hearts.

