Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma And Cheteshwar Pujara On Their 'solid Partnership'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for putting India in a strong position in the Oval Test. The former Indian cricketer taking to his social media said that Rohit Sharma has taken his batting a notch higher and looked comfortable on the run to his maiden test century outside India, while also praising Cheteshwar Pujara for his gutsy half-century. Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he always believed that Pujara would come good.

A solid partnership between @ImRo45 & @cheteshwar1 yesterday.



Like I had said earlier, Rohit has taken his batting a notch higher ⬆️ in this series & has looked amongst the most comfortable batsmen at the crease.



And with Pujara, I have always believed in him to come good. pic.twitter.com/mcxOdw5cyZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2021

Not just Sachin Tendulkar but Former India middle-order batsman VVS Laxman too came in praise for Rohit Sharma and said that he will have to maintain uniformity in his performances if he wants success across all formats of the game. “All the cricketers I speak to and talk to, even now they feel they want to prove themselves in Test match format. Even this generation of players, someone like Rohit Sharma, is an exceptional leader, has won the IPL for Mumbai Indians probably four times, and has achieved all the success in white-ball cricket, whether T20 cricket or ODI cricket” VVS was quoted saying to ESPN Cricinfo.

“But for him also, he (Rohit Sharma) knows that at the end of his career, when he hangs up his boots, he will be recognized as a great player if his performances in Test match cricket match his performance in white-ball cricket. That's the case with a lot of cricketers I interact with. That's why players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root all of them are role models,” he further added.

My goal was to play balls see how I can stay on the pitch for as long as possible: Rohit Sharma

Speaking of his innings Rohit Sharma said that he wasn't thinking about scoring runs rather had his goal set on playing as many balls as possible and finding a way to stay on the pitch for as long as possible. "I feel like spending time in the middle was the biggest takeaway for me in these last four games that I've played. I wasn't thinking about scoring runs and all of that. For me, it was about spending time in the middle and making sure that I bat as long as possible. The runs will come. When you bat for so long, you know the situation and what the bowlers are trying to do. So yes, that was my biggest takeaway." he said

Image credits: PTI/AP