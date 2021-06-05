Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Yuvraj Singh's 'commendable Initiative' To Fight COVID-19

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and given special mention to his former Indian team-mate as well as good friend Yuvraj Singh after the latter decided to help India cope with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Several cricketing stars including the likes of Virat Kohli (along with Anuskha Sharma), Virender Sehwag, and now, Yuvraj Singh have come forward with monetary and non-monetary aid to help India battle COVID-19.

'Commendable initiative': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin Tendulkar lauded Yuvraj Singh for his 'commendable' initiative and then urged the southpaw to keep up the good work.

Even the fans saluted Yuvi as he whole-heartedly decided to come forward for a noble cause. Here's what they had to say:

🙏🏼 great initiative — Prathamesh Barah (@Barahism) June 4, 2021

Commendable initiative Yuvi.. Sachin and yuvi we love u both..😊 — pawan yadav (@pawanya78241485) June 4, 2021

A disciple of you. Following your footsteps.



Go well @YUVSTRONG12 🙏🏼 — PK Sachinist (@pksachinist) June 4, 2021

Yuvraj Singh comes forward for a noble cause

On Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh foundation started a campaign named 'Mission 1000 Beds', which was revealed by the cricketer himself in a video on Instagram. Through the noble crusade, the Yuvraj Singh foundation aims to distribute 1000 beds among hospitals that are located in the worst affected regions in the country. The foundation is also partnering with government medical colleges and army hospitals to provide them with space for beds and look after the facility. Yuvraj also said that their mission is to stop the shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders, and medical equipment in the country.



COVID-19 cases in India

On Saturday, India reported 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,97,894 discharges, and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 2,86,94,879

Total discharges: 2,67,95,549

Death toll: 3,44,082

Active cases: 15,55,248

Total vaccination: 22,78,60,317

Yuvraj Singh's cricketing career

The southpaw had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj Singh, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 as he never donned the Indian jersey again.

Even though Yuvraj Singh had a dream 2011 World Cup campaign, he was not in the pink of his health during that competition.

The dashing left-handed batsman was in deep discomfort and was seen vomiting on the field at regular intervals during India's final league match against West Indies Nonetheless, he overcame all the obstacles and went on to score a match-winning century in the sweltering Chennai heat. He also contributed with the ball with a couple of scalps as the hosts won that contest by 80 runs.

Months after the historic triumph, Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis.