Sachin Tendulkar Meets Dire Straits Frontman Mark Knopfler; Salutes ‘Sultan Of Swing'

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar shared a warm embrace with veteran British guitarist Mark Freuder Knopfler on Monday. Following his meeting with the 72-year-old, the 'God of Cricket' took to his official social media handle to praise the artist who has come up with some of the biggest hits with his rock band Dire Straits.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on July 11, Sachin Tendulkar posted an image of himself along with the lead guitarist of Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler. He wrote a brilliant caption for the post by mentioning some of the most famous songs from Knopfler's rock band such as 'Walk of life,' 'Brother in arms,' 'Sultan of Swing,' 'Ticket to Heaven,' 'When it comes to you' and 'So Far Away' to name a few.

The two legends have met each other at least a couple of times before. In 2005, Tendulkar and Knopfler met in Mumbai when the 'Master Blaster' exchanged one of his signed bats for one of Knopfler's guitars. The two would meet once again in 2019 with Tendulkar taking to his official Twitter account to post an image alongside the lead artist of Dire Straits.

It was, as always, such a joy to meet @MarkKnopfler for breakfast and chat about music, sports and life! A great musician, human being and truly the Sultan of Swing🎸 pic.twitter.com/4Wl963Uxe5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 25, 2019

Mark Knopfler is a legend of rock music

While Sachin Tendulkar's name is synonymous with cricket because of his legendary 24-year career, Mark Knopfler's name is widely recognised when it comes to rock music. The 72-year-old, who is a British singer-songwriter, guitarist, record producer and film score producer, was ranked 27th on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of all time. And that is not it, as Knopfler has also won four Grammy awards, among several other honours.