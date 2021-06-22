Sachin Tendulkar Names New 'superpower' To Possess In Throwback Picture, Netizens Agree

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the cricket pitch. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the 'God of Cricket'. Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. He created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals Yoga helped him achieve superpower of 'staying calm'

For more than two decades, Tendulkar remained the backbone of the Indian cricket team and the face and pride of cricket in India. Recently, the Indian veteran revealed the superpower that he has recently discovered. On account of Yoga Day 2021, Tendulkar posted a photo of himself and said that being calm is the new superpower and added yoga has helped him achieve the superpower.

As soon as Tendulkar uploaded the Yoga Day 2021 post, fans flooded the comments section and seconded the cricketer's views about Yoga. Several reactions poured in as fans were delighted to see Tendulkar's photo from his playing days. Here's a look at a few reactions.

According to the latest Sachin Tendulkar news, the champion cricketer recently was named as the 'Greatest Test Batsman of 21st century', as per a poll conducted by Star Sports. He was favoured by cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar over Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. The Star Sports Network conducted a poll during the ongoing WTC Final 2021 for the greatest Test batsman of the century. India's Sachin Tendulkar emerged to be the clear winner after beating the likes of former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara. India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also cast his vote in the favour of Tendulkar.

In a video uploaded by the channel, the 71-year-old opined that while both Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are icons of the game, the winner of the Greatest Test Batsman of the 21st century is his fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. The other members of the cricket fraternity who voted in the poll included former players of team India such as Irfan Pathan and VVS Laxman.

The Sachin Tendulkar records and stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar's stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

