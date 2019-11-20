Sachin Tendulkar: On This Day, The Batsman Completed 30,000 International Runs

Sachin Tendulkar is unarguably one of the greatest the game has ever seen. Throughout his 24-year journey, the right-handed batsman created several batting records, including the records for most runs and most centuries in ODI and Test cricket. Among his many milestones, the ‘Master Blaster’ scored his 30,000th run in international cricket on this day ten years ago. To commemorate the occasion, we take a look back at Sachin Tendulkar’s match-saving innings against the visiting Sri Lankan team.

#OnThisDay in 2009 @sachin_rt became the first batsman to reach 30,000 international runs 🙌



He also scored his 43rd Test century on the same day 👏 pic.twitter.com/5BJ06PCbAC — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar scores 30,000 international runs en route to his 43rd Test century

The historic moment occurred on Day 5 of the first of three Test matches between India and Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad. Team India won the toss and posted 426 in their first innings. In turn, Mahela Jayawardene played a marathon inning of 275 to propel Sri Lanka’s score to 760-7d. Left with a 334-run first-inning deficit, Sachin Tendulkar and opener Gautam Gambhir registered gutsy match-saving centuries.

Tendulkar scored an exact 100* from 211 balls to bring up his 43rd century in Test cricket. When the batsman reached his 45th run, he completed 30,000 international runs for team India. His innings was filled with fluency and the effortless stroke-play was quite evident with his pulls, drives and cuts all over the Motera Stadium. He hit 11 boundaries in his innings and successfully tackled the spin duo of Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey, however, did not stop there as he went on to score over 34,000 runs with 100 international centuries. After his retirement, the legendary cricketer can be seen on his social media account and he often congratulates team India for their memorable performances. Tendulkar recently took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for their series win against Bangladesh. Check out his tweet below.

Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9!

He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages.

Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JTLgrC1dUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2019

