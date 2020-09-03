Sachin Tendulkar Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Him Babysitting His Son Arjun

Sachin Tendulkar has shared many adorable moments with his kids Sara and Arjun on social media. Now, he has come forward and posted a throwback picture where he can be seen taking care of his second child Arjun during the Master Blaster's playing days when his son was a toddler.

'Baby Sit': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to social media, the Little Master posted an image of him babysitting his little munchkin Arjun in the early 2000s. Tendulkar mentioned that it was a throwback image and captioned it as 'When they tell you to baby sit...and you do so!'

Sachin Tendulkar makes a promise to his children

Tendulkar had a thanksgiving note in his hand after he had called it a day from the gentleman's game in November 2013. Remembering his children during his emotional speech, the batting maestro said that he could not spend much time with his children due to his busy schedule and promised them that he would devote his time to them during the second innings of his life.