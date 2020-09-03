Sachin Tendulkar Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Him Babysitting His Son Arjun

Sachin Tendulkar has shared many adorable moments with his kids Sara and Arjun on social media. Now, he has come forward and posted a throwback picture where he can be seen taking care of his second child Arjun during the Master Blaster's playing days when his son was a toddler.
Taking to social media, the Little Master posted an image of him babysitting his little munchkin Arjun in the early 2000s. Tendulkar mentioned that it was a throwback image and captioned it as 'When they tell you to baby sit...and you do so!'
Tendulkar had a thanksgiving note in his hand after he had called it a day from the gentleman's game in November 2013. Remembering his children during his emotional speech, the batting maestro said that he could not spend much time with his children due to his busy schedule and promised them that he would devote his time to them during the second innings of his life.
"The two precious diamonds of my life, Sara and Arjun. They have already grown up. My daughter is 16, my son is 14. Time has flown by. I wanted to spend so much time with them on special occasions like their birthdays, their annual days, their sports day, going on holidays, whatever. I have missed out on all those things. Thanks for your understanding. Both of you have been so, so special to me you cannot imagine. I promise you for 14 and 16 years I have not spent enough time with both of you, but the next 16 years or even beyond that, everything is for you" said the legendary cricketer during his retirement speech at the Wankhede Stadium after he had played his 200th Test match at the venue.