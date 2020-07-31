Sachin Tendulkar Proud Of Indian Air Force As Rafale Jets Finally Arrive In India

On Wednesday, India's defence arsenal received a major boost as the Indian Air Force received the first five Rafale Jets. The French-made Rafale jets were welcomed by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal B Suresh at the Ambala airbase. The Rafale jets are deemed to be a deadly prospect as it has the potential to strike air-to-air targets from up to 150 kms away and hit land targets 300 km within the enemy's territory.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian Air Forces as Rafale jets touchdown in India

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took this opportunity to congratulate the Indian Air Force as it welcomed five Rafale jets at its Ambala Air Base. On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar shared Indian Air Force's tweet and congratulated them saying it is a huge upgrade for the country's defence forces who are relentlessly protecting the nation in the skies. Some of the officers include Abhinandan. Tendulkar also congratulated Abhinandan last year for his bravery after entering into Pakistani territory to fight terrorists.

Heartiest congratulations to #IndianAirForce for adding the state-of-the-art fighter jet Rafale, to our fleet.



It’s a massive upgrade for our Defence Forces who are tirelessly protecting our nation in the skies.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/c6iIXjIzxd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 30, 2020

The Sachin Tendulkar honorary rank of Group Captain was given by the Indian Air Force in 2010. Besides Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers like Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Air Force for welcoming Rafale Jets. Let's take a look at their tweets.

A glorious moment for entire nation as @IAF_MCC gets 5 Rafale to join it's "Golden Arrows" squadron. This will surely strengthen our nation security. Congratulations to the entire nation ! Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳#RafaleInIndia #IndianAirForce https://t.co/rR5i0f7HWk — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 29, 2020

Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation 🇮🇳 #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/Vxih5bZbAs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

In fact, there was a time when the entire Indian batting line-up was dependent on Sachin Tendulkar and fans would stay glued to the television sets just to watch the batting maestro bat. When Sachin Tendulkar got going, his batting was like poetry in motion. Sachin Tendulkar represented Indian in 463 ODIs and 200 Tests. The batting maestro amassed 18426 and 15921 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively. Sachin Tendulkar also has 201 international wickets to his name.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI