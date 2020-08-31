Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Bestie Vinod Kambli In A Priceless Throwback Picture

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have been the best of friends as they have played cricket together at all levels and had also represented Team India in two World Cups (1992 & 1996). Post their respective cricketing careers, the two have been pulling each other's leg on social media and have also been throwing social media challenges to each other as well.

However, on this occasion, Sachin remembered his bestie by having posted a throwback picture.

'I am here': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster had posted a throwback picture of him and Kambli in a Parsi outfit during their junior-level cricketing days. By the look of it, the picture might have been clicked at Dadar's Shivaji Park.

'Our Aai's 83rd birthday': Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's mother and one of his pillars of strength Rajni Tendulkar turned 83 on Saturday. He made sure that the occasion was celebrated by all members of the Tendulkar family despite being quarantined due to the ongoing global pandemic and here is how the batting maestro made his mother's birthday memorable.

Taking to social media, the Master Blaster had posted a couple of images. In the first image, he can be seen giving a piece of cake to his mother and in the other one, the entire Tendulkar family i.e. the Little Master's elder siblings are seen interacting with Sachin and their mother on the video call.

The cricket legend captioned the image as 'Had a fun evening celebrating our Aai's 83rd birthday with all my brothers & sisters who joined us over a video call'.



