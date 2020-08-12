Sachin Tendulkar Scores His First-ever Test Fifty In India In Golden 1993 Video: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster' is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. The 47-year old has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam very much resembles Sachin Tendulkar in batting style: Ian Bishop

Sachin Tendulkar scores maiden fifty on home soil against England in 1993

However, one bizarre fact is that Sachin Tendulkar scored his first half-century in India four years after he made his debut. Sachin Tendulkar scored his first fifty on home soil in 1993 against England at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkataa. Remarkably, the legendary batsman had already scored four international tons before he brought up his first half-century in India. The 'God of Cricket' oozed class during this innings and his backfoot play was a sight to behold.

Sachin Tendulkar was batting alongside Mohammad Azharuddin, who was then the captain of the Indian cricket team. The duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin brought the Indian innings on track after they were reduced to 93/3. Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin stitched a 123-run partnership before the former's wicket was claimed by Devon Malcolm for 50. Mohammad Azharuddin went on to play a marathon innings of 182 as India won the match by 8 wickets. Mohammad Azharuddin was also named the Player of the Match for his brilliant batting display.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar trolls Jonty Rhodes after a cat showcases incredible fielding skills

Here's the video of Sachin Tendulkar's maiden fifty in India

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in his international career is something one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. The combined tally of Sachin Tendulkar centuries keeps him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70). Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

ALSO READ | Simon Taufel recalls his conversation with Sachin Tendulkar after giving him out wrongly

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be ₹1286 crore (US$170 million). Some of his net worth amount comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore by he signed the same with MRF in 2001.

ALSO READ | Monty Panesar recalls his dream delivery to bamboozle Sachin Tendulkar in 2012 Mumbai Test

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Sachin Tendulkar net worth figures.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ ROBELINDA2