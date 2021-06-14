Sachin Tendulkar Shares Emotional Story On World Blood Donor Day: WATCH

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar always enthralled the fans with his batting displays and even after retiring from the sport, the Master Blaster has been contributing towards society in various ways. Right from raising money for fellow athletes to making contributions towards the education of underprivileged children and COVID-19, Tendulkar has always received respect for his contribution towards society. On Monday, the former cricketer came ahead for yet another noble cause the video of which was shared on the Sachin Tendulkar Twitter handle.

World Blood Donor Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar donates blood

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2021, Tendulkar shared a video of him making a blood donation and also urging fans to do the same. In the video, he also spoke about a recent incident in which one of the family members was being operated and had lost a lot of blood in the process. However, one person came to the rescue by donating blood. He even thanked the person who donated the blood. Here's the video -

We all have the power to save a life. Let’s use it.



Sharing a recent incident from my personal life that really touched my heart.



On #WorldBloodDonorDay, I request everyone who can donate blood to get in touch with a blood bank and understand how to do so safely. pic.twitter.com/DbjQoBOqp8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2021

Back in April, Sachin Tendulkar had stunned his fans with the news of him getting Covid-19.The 48-year-old wrote a message on Twitter stating that - "I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate," he wrote in his statement. "I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it". Tendulkar is now perfectly healthy.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Coming to Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in international cricket, the Master Blaster has 100 of them to his name, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. His centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. The batting maestro brought down curtains on his international career in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. During his illustrious career, he achieved the feat of being the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre manufacturers as well. The Master Blaster also got his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres. He also owns the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and adds to his wealth.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram