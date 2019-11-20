Sachin Tendulkar Wins Fans All Over Again With Heartening Message On Men's Stereotypes

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartfelt note with his fans. Aided with two photos, Tendulkar wrote a paragraph about stereotypes surrounding masculinity and even admitted that he has also had to change some beliefs that he grew up with during his childhood. He shared the note with the caption, “To the Men of Today and Tomorrow.” He began the message by addressing those men who will soon be fathers, husbands, brothers or teachers and will lead by example.

"Undoubtedly, there will be times when you fail, and you will feel like crying and letting it all out," Sachin added.

Sachin Tendulkar's heartening message on men's stereotypes

Talking about the stereotype that men don't cry, Tendulkar claimed that many men will feel like crying and letting it all out. However, they will still hold back their tears and pretend to laugh since that is what they have been told to do by society. The 'Master Blaster' candidly admitted about considering crying as a weakness in the past, which he considers as a wrong belief to have now. One thing to note here is that the heartfelt message is written on top of a picture of Tendulkar wiping away his tears. Within an hour, the post collected more than 1 million likes and around 600 comments

Tendulkar attached another picture in the post where he talked about the last match that he played at Wankhede Stadium which left thousands of his fans battling tears themselves. He wrote that he still remembers that day on the field, i.e. 16 November 2013. The champion batsman realised after his stirring speech that nothing could prepare him for that last walk back to the pavilion.

“With each step, it started sinking in. I felt a lump in my throat, the fear of it all ending... I let go in front of the world, and surprisingly, I felt a certain peace," said Sachin.

