Sachin Tendulkar Shares Inspirational Video Of Man Playing Carrom With Feet; Watch

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share an inspirational video featuring Harshad Gothankar playing carrom with his feet and successfully keeping his coins in the pocket. Tendulkar said that Gothankar chose ‘i-m-possible’ as his motto and the video also showed other players touching the latter’s feet at the end of the match. On Monday, July 26, while sharing the 1:15-minute-long clip, Sachin wrote, “The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him.”

The video has already been viewed more than 97.5k times with nearly 13k likes. Several internet users have joined Tendulkar in lauding the man in the video with one of them saying, “There are a lot of talented personalities among us who go unnoticed. When people like you do this, they are recognized at least once in their lives. We can bring such economically and socially marginalized personalities into the mainstream.” Watch:

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

‘Extraordinary talent'

From calling Gothankar ‘extraordinary’ to repeating Tendulkar’s ‘i-m-possible’ phrase, hundreds of Twitter users expressed their profound respect for the player. One of the netizens also said that the video showcased the true example of the phrase “winning hands down.” Another comment read, “Motivation for life! Total respect.” One internet user also said, “Superb. It's a proof that talent alone cannot create extraordinary. To be extraordinary consistent hardwork in the form of practice and desire to improve oneself is essential.”

I won’t be able to pocket all these carrom coins by my hand also 😅🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dr Vivek Vithalani (@vithalani_vivek) July 26, 2021

He's name is harshad and I meet him ..In alibaug great human being he can also play cricket pic.twitter.com/zK3xvUcJAP — Prayag (@Prayag64845200) July 26, 2021

He plays such good shots, would have not been able to play with normal hands😭 — SIDDHI YADAV (@siddhi14) July 27, 2021

Incredible. One thing I have noticed, people make impossible things possible when they get into trouble. I mean people with everything normal, full of support don't get urge to do something remarkable but when put into challenging situations, do spectacular ventures!!! — DD (@deba_65) July 26, 2021

Earlier, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a fitting tribute to his childhood coach, late Ramakant Achrekar on July 23 on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Ramakant Achrekar has been a guide in Sachin Tendulkar's life. The late coach had helped Sachin who was an aspiring young player during his childhood by making him realise his potential at an early age when the Master Blaster decided to take up cricket. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tendulkar posted a video where he can be seen placing a rose in front of his late coach's photo frame after which the batting maestro offers prayers to his mentor. The video concludes with the 2011 World Cup winner seeking Achrekar Sir's blessings.

Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on #GuruPurnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life. pic.twitter.com/FuHyNCA3aA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter