Sachin Tendulkar Shares Inspirational Video Of Man Playing Carrom With Feet; Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shared an inspirational video on Twitter featuring Harshad Gothankar playing carrom with his feet and successfully keeping his coins in pocket.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share an inspirational video featuring  Harshad Gothankar playing carrom with his feet and successfully keeping his coins in the pocket. Tendulkar said that Gothankar chose ‘i-m-possible’ as his motto and the video also showed other players touching the latter’s feet at the end of the match. On Monday, July 26, while sharing the 1:15-minute-long clip, Sachin wrote, “The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him.”

The video has already been viewed more than 97.5k times with nearly 13k likes. Several internet users have joined Tendulkar in lauding the man in the video with one of them saying, “There are a lot of talented personalities among us who go unnoticed. When people like you do this, they are recognized at least once in their lives. We can bring such economically and socially marginalized personalities into the mainstream.” Watch:

‘Extraordinary talent'

From calling Gothankar ‘extraordinary’ to repeating Tendulkar’s ‘i-m-possible’ phrase, hundreds of Twitter users expressed their profound respect for the player. One of the netizens also said that the video showcased the true example of the phrase “winning hands down.” Another comment read, “Motivation for life! Total respect.” One internet user also said, “Superb. It's a proof that talent alone cannot create extraordinary. To be extraordinary consistent hardwork in the form of practice and desire to improve oneself is essential.”

