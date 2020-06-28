Sachin Tendulkar's Straight Drive Makes Brett Lee's 152.5 Km/hr Delivery Look Ordinary

The rivalry between batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and bowling icon Brett Lee is one of the epic rivalries in the history of the game. Just like Sachin's rivalries with the likes of pace sensations Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. even the one against Lee is a part of the cricketing folklore.

Both have got each other's numbers on the cricket field. While Tendulkar has smashed Brett to all corners of the stadium, the latter has also dismissed the 'Master Blaster' on numerous occasions. However, in a video that has been posted by a die-hard cricket fan, it is SRT who can be seen having the last laugh after striking the bowler for a boundary of a delivery that was bowled at over 150 kmph.



'Magical stuff'

In a video posted by a fan on the micro-blogging site, the Little Master can be seen hitting an outstanding straight drive off a ferocious delivery bowled by the speedster at 152.5 km/hr. This had happened during a tri-series match in early 2008 between India and Australia that had also featured Sri Lanka. The Men In Blue made history as they won their first-ever tri-series on Australian soil by getting the better of the then mighty Aussies in the first two of the best of three finals.

Coming back to the spectacular straight drive, after the champion batsman had smashed Lee, there is no expression from his side as he takes a step back and gets ready for the next delivery.

Describing that shot, the cricket buff has mentioned that it is a 'Top Contender' for the best shot in all cricket history because it had featured the maestro with the classiest and most arrogant straight drive ever.

He then asked the viewers how many times that have watched that 'magical stuff' over and over again.

152.5 km/hr



Top contender for best shot in all cricket history



Sachin Tendulkar with the classiest and most arrogant straight drive ever 😍



How many times have you watched this.....over and over again..... magical stuff



pic.twitter.com/gL947kz3Rh — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) June 27, 2020

