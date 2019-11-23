Sachin Tendulkar Spills The Beans On India's Plan To Trump Australia At Kolkata In 2001

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar recalled India's epic Test win over Australia in 2001 at the Eden Gardens as India played Bangladesh in its first-ever Day-Night and pink-ball Test. In what is one of the most memorable Test matches etched in the minds of the fans, India's 171- run win over Australia in 2001 was a match that saw Rahul Dravid, VVX Laxman and Harbhajan Singh put up a classic display of Test cricket and left the fans at the Eden Gardens open-mouthed. On the eve of the pink-ball Test, Sachin Tendulkar revealed an interesting fact about the game while he was speaking to the official broadcaster.

Sachin Tendulkar spills the beans on the famous 2001 win

India's win in the second Test against Australia in 2001 was a monumental boost for India's image as a Test cricket nation. The hosts came back from being bowled out for 171 in the first innings and capitalized the follow-on enforced by Australia to take a gigantic second innings lead. The key architects of this innings were 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid and India's fourth innings expert VVS Laxman. The duo stitched together a 376-run partnership that saw the tables turn for India in their favour. VVS Laxman scored 281 runs off 452 balls laced with 44 fours while Rahul Dravid made 180 runs off 353 deliveries with 20 fours to his name. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that it took then captain Sourav Ganguly and coach John Wright ten minutes to decide that VVS Laxman would bat at three while Rahul Dravid would bat at number six as both the batsmen were in phenomenal form and that the whole dressing room stood still while they were at the crease. Indeed, while India were struggling at 232-4, it was Dravid and Laxman who saved the day for the hosts and went on to post a massive total of 657 runs after which they declared. Harbhajan Singh then spun a hat-trick to help India snatch the historic win at the Eden Gardens against the invincible Australians.

Cricketing legends take a lap of honour

During the tea session of Day One of the historic Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, the cricketing legends were seen taking a lap of honour at the iconic Eden Gardens. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, etc. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

A galaxy of Indian stars both present and former greats take a lap of the Eden Gardens on this historic moment of India's first-ever #PinkBallTest #INDvBAN #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2qM5iaw0SI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

