Sachin Tendulkar Teases Virender Sehwag As He Meets 'Veeru' Dharmendra; See Post

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 14 December and posted a picture of him posing alongside veteran actor Dharmendra. Both individuals are considered to be legends in their respective fields and their fans were elated to see them together sharing a frame. Meanwhile, Tendulkar captioned the Instagram post by mentioning his former teammate and good friend Virender Sehwag, who is also famously known by the same nickname as Dharmendra, "Veeru".

Captioning the picture, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Aaj sabse bade 'Veeru', Dharmendra Ji (@aapkadharam)ke saath mulaqaat hui. Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru (@virendersehwag)!” Translating the same to English, Tendulkar said that he met with the biggest ‘Veeru’, Dharmendra, before adding that everyone called Veeru has a unique persona. In conclusion of the caption, he asked Sehwag if everyone is a fan of Veeru or not.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's time playing together for India

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are two of the biggest names for India in cricket as both are considered to be legends at their prime. Tendulkar played for India from 1989 to 2013 and scored more than 34,000 international runs in a total of 664 matches across formats. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag played for India from 1999 to 2013 in a total of 374 international games and scored over 17,000 runs across formats.

Both cricketers opened the batting for India in a total of 93 matches from 2002 to 2012 and scored a grand total of 3919 runs while batting together. Their first wicket partnership of 182 runs is the sixth-highest first-wicket stand in the history of cricket. At the same time, Tendulkar and Sehwag also share a total of 12-century stands and 18 half-century stands among them. As far as the Indian squad that went on to become the world champions in the ODI format in 2011 is concerned, Sehwag and Tendulkar were the first-choice openers of the MS Dhoni-led India team that won the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

Image: Instagram/@sachintendulkar