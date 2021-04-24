Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Fans & Well-wishers, Speaks On The Importance Of Blood Donation

Sachin Tendulkar has thanked all the fans and well-wishers who came forward and wished him on his birthday. The Master Blaster turned 48 on Saturday, April 24 as wishes poured from one and all.

'It's made my day special': Sachin Tendulkar

The batting maestro appreciated everyone who came forward and made his day special by wishing him on his birthday.

"Hello everyone! Thank you so very much for your birthday wishes. This truly made my day. Last month has been a tough month for me. I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days. Your prayers and good wishes, my family's prayers and good wishes, friends. Last, but not least, all the doctors and the staff who was there with them, they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you", said Tendulkar in a video posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

"I would like to give a message that the doctors have asked me to convey. Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre and their message was if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster. I am going to donate it as I have had a word with the doctors. All those of you who have recovered from COVID-19, please talk to your doctors, consult them, and when permissible, please donate blood. Therefore, I request you all to please donate blood and help the fellow Indians. Once again a big, big thank you for all your good wishes and prayers", he added.

Watch the video here:

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It's made my day special. I am very grateful indeed.



Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing career

Tendulkar had made his debut at the international level as a teenager back in 1989. Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@Sachin_RT)