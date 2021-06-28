Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Sit Next To Each Other At Wimbledon; Fans Thrilled: WATCH

The 134th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will get underway on Monday. The iconic tournament will be contested at the famous All England Club in London with 50 percent capacity attendance at the beginning while a full Centre Court of 15,000. The Grand Slam tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time since 1945 that Wimbledon wasn't contested.

Throwback video of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli attending Wimbledon 2015 makes fans explode

Ahead of the start of the competition, the official Facebook Page of Wimbledon uploaded a throwback video of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli when they had attended the Wimbledon in 2015. While Sachin Tendulkar was with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Virat Kohli was accompanied by his then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma (now wife). The Indian duo was in London to attend the second semi-final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comments section as they expressed their happiness to watch the two legendary batsmen at the tournament. Here's how fans reacted to the video.

It is worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar is a regular feature at Wimbledon especially Roger Federer's games whereas Virat Kohli is also an avid follower of the sport. Coming back to the game, Roger Federer went on to beat Andy Murray and made a place in the final where he eventually lost to Novak Djokovic. Wimbledon 2021 is going to be Roger Federer's last shot at the Grand Slam as he is at the fag end of his career. The Swiss legend is still working his way towards full fitness after being operated on twice for a knee injury. He will start his Wimbledon 2021 campaign against France's Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

Wimbledon 2021 live streaming details

The Wimbledon 2021 live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels). The Wimbledon 2021 live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The time is 3:30 PM IST on outside courts and 5.30 PM on Centre Court and No.1 Court.

IMAGE SOURCE: PTI