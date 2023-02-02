Sachin Tendulkar's Easy-breezy Birthday Wish For Former India Cricketer

Sachin Tendulkar has extended a heartful birthday message to his ex-teammate and former India international Ajay Jadeja. Sachin took to Instagram and left a story featuring a photo of himself with Jadeja. The two can be seen chatting while sitting on a swing, in the still.

The Master Blaster tagged Jadeja's Instagram handle and attached the photo with the caption "Happiest birthday to you my friend @travelermaan. Waiting for the lungi dance video of yours!"

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja played together for India for around eight years from 1992 to 2000. While having picked up different roles for the betterment of the team- Tendulkar being the opener and Jadeja coming in as finisher- the two seldom batted together to build partnerships.

Ajay Jadeja's career statistics

Ajay Jadeja could not have a long Test career, having played only 15 Tests and scoring 576 runs at an average of 26.18. However, his ODI career was rather a successful one. He played 196 ODIs and amassed a total of 5,359 runs at an average of 37.47. In the process, he went past the 100-run mark six times and secured thirty-half centuries. The 119 he made against Sri Lanka in 1997 remains his personal best ODI score.

Though he had garnered many big scores in his career, his most famous which is etched in the hearts of Indian cricket fans still remains the 25-ball 45 that he smashed against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar felicitates world cup winning U19 Women's Team

The Shefali Verma-led team which recently returned from South Africa as the undisputed Under-19 champions received a special felicitation from Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where the series concluder between India and New Zealand took place.

In the ceremony, Sachin expressed his delight for Team India and said, "I would like to congratulate you on this magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate for years to come."

While addressing the Under-19 team Sachin also announced the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL). "By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just