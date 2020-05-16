Sachin Tendulkar Issues An Out Of The Box Social Media Challenge To Yuvraj Singh

Sachin Tendulkar seems to keep himself engaged in some way or the other even while being self quarantined during the global pandemic. However, he has come back with an interesting and out of the box challenge to his former Indian team-mate and one of his good friends Yuvraj Singh lately.

'I challenge you': Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin had blindfolded himself and was seen balancing the ball with the edge of the bat like a pro even without letting it get away once and at the same time, also issued an open challenge to Yuvraj Singh.

"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option Therefore, I am giving you a difficult option and nominating you my friend. Come on, do it for me buddy", said Tendulkar on a video that was posted by him on Instagram.

The Master Blaster further added that he is challenging Yuvi with a twist and concluded by mentioning that all he can ask everyone as of now is to take care and stay safe.

Sachin Tendulkar's contribution with the bat

Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

