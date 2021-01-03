Sachin's Son Arjun Tendulkar Selected In Mumbai's Senior Squad For The First Time

Arjun Tendulkar, the 21-year-old left-arm pacer and son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, was picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time on Saturday, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This was confirmed by the Mumbai team's chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.

Arjun Tendulkar added to Mumbai’s senior squad

Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad. "Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad," an MCA official stated according to PTI.

He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The Mumbai squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande will spearhead the pace bowling attack while Atharva Ankolekar and Shams Mulani will head the spin department. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season. Mumbai is placed in Group E which includes Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra and Puducherry. They play their matches on January 11, 13, 15, 17 & 19.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Aditya Tare (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Arjun Tendulkar

The BCCI had informed the state associations of the decision to organise the T20 tournament through e-mail after having sought feedback from them on how the state bodies wish to see the domestic season pan out. Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "The BCCI will subsequently seek further feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament/tournaments and a decision will be taken after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make the arrangements accordingly."

(With agency inputs)

