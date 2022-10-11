Young Indian cricketer Chetan Sakariya took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and shared a picture that featured former Team India captain Virat Kohli. In the picture, Virat is sat beside Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary on a bench in Australia. Sakariya and Choudhary have traveled to Australia with the 15-member Team India squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which begins on October 22.

Young Indian bowler Sakariya in awe of Kohli

Meanwhile, Sakariya also put out an interesting caption while sharing the picture, which is winning hearts on social media. The youngster hailed Kohli as the greatest of the game in the caption of the picture. “Having the day off with the greatest of the game is the pleasant moment, isn't it ?,” said Sakariya.

Having the day off with the greatest of the game is the pleasant moment, isn't it ? 😇😋😌 pic.twitter.com/AgkR4NLig9 — Chetan Sakariya (@Sakariya55) October 11, 2022

Internet's best reaction to Chetan Sakariya's tweet

A look at Chetan Sakariya's career so far

Sakariya has impressed everyone with his pace and accuracy in the limited chances he has got in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the 2021 season and finished with a tally of 14 wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.10. After being released by RR ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, Delhi Capitals roped in him for a whopping amount of 4.20 crores.

However, he managed to make it to the DC XI only on three occasions in IPL 2022, where he registered three wickets. He was included in the traveling India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 as a net bowler after he took a five-wicket haul for Saurashtra in the Irani Cup tie against the Rest of India squad. At the same time, he is accompanied by Mukesh Choudhary as India’s net bowler for T20 World Cup, who had a breakthrough IPL 2022 season.

Making his IPL debut for CSK in 2022, Mukesh contributed with a total of 16 wickets in 13 games. He was the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the season, alongside Dwayne Bravo. A PTI source in BCCI recently spoke about the duos inclusion in the squad as net bowlers and said, “Mukesh and Chetan flew in with the team yesterday. As of now, they will be with the team for the Perth leg where India are supposed to play a couple of practice games."