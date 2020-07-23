Netizens Call Out Ex-Pak Cricketer Salman Butt's 'hypocrisy' For Schooling Jofra Archer

Salman Butt was roasted by the cricket fans on social media after he had criticised Jofra Archer for breaching the bio-secure protocols ahead of the second Test match between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester last week as a result of which Archer was banned from the contest and then fined an undisclosed amount by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

It so happened that the former opening batsman had criticised the Barbadian pacer for violating the rules on his Youtube channel where he had mentioned that 'Rules are rules and Jofra Archer should not have broken them'. It was just a matter of time before the netizens came forward and reminded him of his own wrongdoings during his playing days.

Salman was one of the players who was punished for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Test match against England at Lords'. Apart from Butt, premier pacer Mohammad Amir and medium-pacer Mohammad Asif were also punished for their involvement in the scandal. While Amir made his way back into the Pakistan team in February 2016, the former opener and Asif have never played for the national team thereafter.

Coming back to Jofra Archer, the youngster has been included in the English squad for the series-deciding third Test match against West Indies that gets underway on Friday at the Old Trafford. Veteran pacer James Anderson has also been selected as well. The hosts had registered a fantastic 113-run win in the previous contest to level the three-match series 1-1. At the same time, the hosts will also have a full-strength bowling line-up which will be boosted by the likes of Stuard Broad and Mark Wood. Wood was also rested for the previous Test. Frontline bowler Chris Woakes is also a part of the setup as well.



After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.