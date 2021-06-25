Sam Curran Brings Euro 2020 Into Cricket With Incredible Run Out: WATCH

England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. In doing so, Eoin Morgan's men have clinched the three-match series with a game to go. During the match, England all-rounder Sam Curran showcased his footballing skills which left the cricketing community in awe of him.

Commentator wants Sam Curran to be included in England national football team for Euro 2020 after showing football skills

It all happened in the second over of the Sri Lanka innings. Opener Avishka Fernando nudged the ball and set off for a single which was never there. Curran sprinted to fetch the ball but realized it would take time for him to pick up and throw it which is why he kicked the ball and hit the bullseye to send Danushka Gunathilaka packing for 3.

Commentators were left in awe of Sam Curran's brilliance and presence of mind. One of the commentators asked for Sam Curran's inclusion in the England national football team for Euro 2020. Here's a look at Sam Curran's incredible footwork.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 highlights

Having won the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat first. The visitors got off to a nightmarish start as they lost both the openers in 3.3 overs with just 18 runs on the board. Skipper Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis formed a 50-run partnership before the former was dismissed for 21. What followed was a flurry of wickets as Sri Lanka posted a paltry 111/7 in their 20 overs. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid grabbed two wickets each whereas Sam Curran and Chris Jordan also bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, England were reduced to 36/4 after 6.3 overs. However, the hosts' middle-order came to their rescue. Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran scored 24, 29 and 11 respectively to help their side register a comfortable win and also clinch the series. Liam Livingstone was named the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 29 off 26 balls which included a six. The third T20I will be played on Saturday, June 26 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting June 29.

IMAGE SOURCE: ECB TWITTER/ SAM CURRAN IG