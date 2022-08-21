Sanath Jayasuriya Meets Jay Shah, 'We Discussed Important Issues About Sri Lanka Cricket'

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya on Sunday met Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah to discuss some important issues regarding cricket in his country. Jayasuriya turned to his official Twitter handle to share a picture with Shah and wrote that it was an honour for him to meet the BCCI Secretary. The former also thanked Shah for agreeing to meet him at a short notice. The picture shows him along with another individual handing over a souvenir to Shah.

"It was an honor and a pleasure to meet Mr @JayShah Honorary secretary, Indian Cricket Board & Chairman, Asian Cricket Council. Thank you sir for agreeing to see us at such short notice. We discussed some important issues regarding cricket in Sri Lanka," he wrote on Twitter.

Jayasuriya is currently in Gujarat, India, where he also visited the ashram of Mahatma Gandhi. The 53-year-old shared a picture on Saturday where he could be seen spinning Gandhi's famous spinning wheel.

"It was one of the most humbling experience to go to the great Mahatma Gandhi ashram. His life still inspires us. “The future depends on what we do in the present”, applies to Sri Lanka more than ever now.," he tweeted.

Jayasuriya becomes brand ambassador of Sri Lanka tourism

Jayasuriya has been recently appointed as the tourism brand ambassador of Sri Lanka amid the turmoil in the island nation, which is suffering from a deep economic crisis. He was one of the prominent voices in Sri Lanka who regularly condemned the then administration and called for a radical shakeup in the upper ranks of the government.

