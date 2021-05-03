Sandeep Warrier IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, Top Career Stats And All About KKR Pacer

The Sandeep Warrier IPL 2021 campaign has ended even before it began, as the 30-year-old bowler tested positive for the Coronavirus on Monday, May 3. Having been retained by the two-time champions for this edition of the league, the Kerala pacer has not yet received any time in the middle as of now. Struggling with injuries, it seems Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy were sent for scans to a medical facility where they are believed to have caught the virus. These infections mark the first instance of a breach in the IPL 2021 bubble - something that is sure to cause some panic within the ranks at the tournament as the KKR vs RCB postponed news made headlines on Monday.

KKR vs RCB postponed: Sandeep Warrier IPL 2021 diagnosis puts tournament in jeopardy

With the Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier Covid reports coming out positive and Pat Cummins said to be in isolation after complaining of ill-health, it seems that KKR's troubles at the IPL 2021 will not cease anytime soon. Currently at the second-last place on the IPL points table after falling to win four of their last five matches, the Knight Riders may come out of this ordeal with even more troubles than they have now. The Sandeep Warrier COVID news means that the KKR vs RCB match scheduled for Monday, May 3 has now been postponed by the BBCI.

The details for when and where this match will now take place have not been revealed, though the BCCI has confirmed that the reports of all other KKR players have come out to be negative. With a possibility that the virus may now be at large within at least the KKR bio-secure bubble, the BCCI has also ramped up testing efforts in the camp, announcing that KKR players will be tested each day.

Sandeep Warrier KKR price and net worth

A major chunk of Warrier's income comes from his time as a contracted player for the states of Kerala/Tamil Nadu and from his contracts with RCB and KKR in the IPL. Warrier has also been a part of junior Indian contingents and was a net bowler for India's series against England in 2021. After a highly successful domestic season, the bowler was picked up by RCB for a modest â‚¹10 lakhs. He was brought by KKR for â‚¹20 lakhs in 2019 as a replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He has been retained for the same price since. His net worth has not exactly been determined as yet.

Sandeep Warrier stats at the IPL

The Sandeep Warrier KKR statistics have been less than impressive. In his two years with the side, the youngster has only played four games, three in 2019 and one in 2020. Of the 90 balls he has bowled, Warrier has given away 119 runs for the cost of just 2 wickets. With an economy of 7.93 and in the presence of international bowlers of the ilk of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson and domestic bowlers like Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Warrier is yet to get enough backing from the side to make his presence felt at the IPL. Now with the COVID report, it seems that he may not get a single chance this season as well.

Image Credits: KKR website