Sanjana Ganesan-Jasprit Bumrah Memes Explode On Social Media As Ganesan Returns To Work

After the star couple of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot on April 15, the anchor was seen back in Star Sports' studios for presenting the 2nd ODI between India and England. With Jasprit Bumrah missing in the Indian squad, a flurry of memes began floating on social media. The Indian pacer is now set to return with the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Even though Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tried their best to keep their relationship private, they could not manage to do that for long. Speculations began on social media as soon as the star Indian pacer was released from the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons. Bumrah and Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan memes explode on social media

With famous anchor Sanjana Ganesan back in the studios, Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan honeymoon memes began exploding on social media. For example, Amit Das wrote, "If Sanjana Ganesan is in Star Sports studio then who is with Bumrah on his honeymoon? #INDvEND." Several other reactions can be seen in the Tweets below.

Sanjana is back in the studio, what's Bumrah doing alone in honeymoon? — Shashank (@AFCShanx) March 26, 2021

Why bumrah didn't come if sanjana is presenting today? ðŸ˜­#INDvENG — Third man (@ekcinephileghar) March 26, 2021

Great to see @SanjanaGanesan back in the Star Sports studio. #INDvEND — Shankar (@shankarstake) March 26, 2021

MI team 2021

MI players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

IPL 2021 schedule

With the IPL 2021 season set to begin on April 9, the long wait for fans is finally coming to an end. The first match of the tournament will feature defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Unlike other seasons, only six cities will host this season's IPL due to the COVID-19 pandemic as BCCI wants to limit the travelling of teams. With limited cities hosting IPL 2021, all matches will be played at neutral venues. Fifty-six league matches are scheduled across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. Every team will play at four out of six venues during the league stages.