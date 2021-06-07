Sanjana Ganesan Shares Picture Of Her 'love' And It's Not Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan took to her social media to reveal her "love" and it is not the Indian pacer, with whom she recently tied the knot. Sanjana, who has accompanied her husband to the United Kingdom for the upcoming WTC final and subsequent Test series against England, shared a GIF of a strawberry in one of her recent Instagram stories and wrote, "All you need is love". Sanjana arrived in the UK on June 3 along with the rest of the Indian squad, including Jasprit Bumrah. The couple is currently staying at the Hilton Ageas Bowl, which is close to the Southampton stadium, where the WTC final is slated to take place, starting June 18.

Sanjana, who works as a presenter for Star Sports, had recently shared a throwback picture of herself from a beach. In the photo, Sanjana, who is all smiles, is wearing a beautiful floral dress as she poses in front of a scenic view. Sanjana and Jasprit married in a private ceremony held earlier this year. The couple tied the knot on March 15 and surprised the world by directly sharing wedding pics with fans and followers on social media. Jasprit took a break from cricket ahead of his wedding as he pulled himself out from the Test squad that was playing England at the time.

WTC final

Jasprit Bumrah will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, where he will likely lead the pace attack, including Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Jasprit will lock horns against some of his IPL colleagues in the WTC final, including MI pacer Trent Boult, SRH skipper Kane Williamson, and Kyle Jamieson.

The Indian squad is currently undergoing a 10-day-long isolation period, where they will initially resume training in groups. Meanwhile, the New Zealand side will join the WTC final bio-bubble after the completion of their second Test match against England on June 14. The inaugural edition of the WTC final will take place in Southampton, starting June 18.

(Image Credit: Manav Manglani/Instagram)