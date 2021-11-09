Sanjay Bangar Appointed Head Coach Of IPL Franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team saw their chance of winning the IPL 2021 trophy dashed after being knocked out in the playoffs by Kolkata Knight Riders. Come IPL 2022, the Bangalore franchisee will have a new coach at the helm. i.e Sanjay Bangar. The announcement regarding the same was done by Royal Challengers Bangalore on its social media handle on Tuesday.

Sanjay Bangar named RCB head coach

Mike Hesson held the coaching position during RCB IPL 2021 UAE leg and while Sanjay Bangar was appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers for IPL 2021. However, the IPL 2022 season will witness Bangar taking the position of RCB head coach, while Hesson will remain as the director of the cricket operation for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the video posted by RCB on its social media handle Sanjar Bangar expressed happiness over getting the job of RCB head coach. He said, “Our work has already begun in terms of auction strategy. I would like to assure each of the RCB fans that we are committed to building a strong squad and we are committed to fulfilling the long-cherished dream of winning an IPL trophy”.

Sanjay Bangar named Head Coach of RCB



Mike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/wkm7VbizTV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 9, 2021

According to the statement released by RCB Sanjay Bangar said “It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of Head Coach. I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can’t wait to take this team to the next level. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL Mega Auctions and the season following it, but I’m sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe".

Talking about Sanjar Bangar's appointment Mike Hesson said, “RCB has been committed to its philosophy of supporting and grooming talents from within the team and appointing Sanjay Bangar is the reflection of that belief. Sanjay Bangar has been part of our support staff as a batting consultant and brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and batting coach, having worked extensively with the Indian cricket team. Sanjay has been chosen to be the head coach following a rigorous and robust selection procedure. We are confident that he will be able to bring his experience to the fore and maximize the potential of the squad. I congratulate Sanjay on this appointment and wish him all the best as we embark on this new chapter.”

Image: AP