Sanjay Bangar Reveals Why Dhawan & Williamson Will Be Impact Players In Qualifier 2

Sanjay Bangar explained why Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson will be key to their respective team's success in Qualifier 2 that will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Both these batsmen have played an instrumental role in helping their team make it this far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020.

'Gabbar' has amassed 525 runs in 15 matches whereas, the elegant New Zealand cricketer has so far managed 150 runs in the 11 games that he has featured in. The Kiwi skipper had played an impactful knock in the Eliminator against Bangalore as he successfully anchored Hyderabad's run chase on Friday night.

'He's a big match player'

"He's a big match player; World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required, he has always fired for the team, which he has played for. He knows what is the state," said Bangar on Star Sports show Game Plan. "He knows the Hyderabad in and out because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game," he added.

'He is going to be critical'

"He's gone be equally important for Hyderabad....how a David Warner is important right at the top, but you saw in the previous game, his temperament, the ability to soak-in pressure and then put the pressure back on the opponent is a crucial quality, which not many people have," said Bangar on Star Sports show Game Plan. "So, I believe, he's going to be a crucial element, if SRH have to continue their march of winning five games in a row. So, he is going to be critical," he added.

It now remains to be seen which of these two teams will be able to get the job done on Sunday as the winner of this contest gets the right to challenge the title-holders Mumbai in Tuesday's tournament-decider. Delhi had tasted bitter defeat in Qualifier 1 against the reigning champions who had handed them an emphatic 57-run defeat while the Orange Army had overcome southern rivals Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator a couple of nights ago.

(With ANI Inputs) (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

