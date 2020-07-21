Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Trolled For 'technician Coming To His House Hails From NASA' Tweet

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is known for speaking his mind. The 55-year-old has time and again made headlines with his unusual tweets. Sanjay Manjrekar has an unconventional sense of humour which is why he constantly faces heat on social media. But at the same time, he also takes the criticism and trolls sportingly on most occasions.

Twitterati bash Sanjay Manjrekar for making fun of a technician wearing PPE kit

Sanjay Manjrekar's was at it again he posted a picture of a technician, who visited his home on Twitter. The technician can be seen sporting a PPE kit along with gloves and masks. The technician was covering himself from head to toe. Looking at him, Sanjay Manjrekar took a friendly jibe at the outfit donned by the WiFi technician. Sanjay Manjrekar wrote that a person from NASA has come to fix his WiFi.

Person from NASA has come to fix my WiFi. pic.twitter.com/KKg51Jk2tI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 19, 2020

However, Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet didn't go down well with netizens on Twitter. The netizens trolled and bashed him left, right and centre for making fun of the technician who had come to help amidst these difficult times. A lot of reactions and memes poured in. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

This was definitely uncalled for. He has come risking his life & prepared to help you safely. Such brazen mocking & bad mouthing cost you your commentary contract. And still you have not learnt a lesson. Think before you speak.. Shameless.. #ShutUpSanjayManjrekar — Jayesh Veeraraghavan (@JayeshRaghavan) July 19, 2020

I really can't find the humour in there with you calling him a man from NASA, effectively meaning an astronaut. Come on, man! He has a job to do amidst these uncertain times and even on a Sunday and you couldn't do anything better than to make fun of him. That's in poor taste! — Sayan Dey (@sayan_dey) July 19, 2020

Jaddu after reading this: pic.twitter.com/1M0arfpyTa — HIMANSHU MEHTA (@MEHTAHIM) July 19, 2020

You could have tweet positively to encourage people to wear necessary equipment when giving customer services like this — Arshad Wazhar (@arshadwazhar) July 19, 2020

Found your tweet in bad taste. He should be appreciated not mocked for visiting you at this difficult time. You are an example of how insensible a person and his tweet can be. — Trideep Chakraborty (@trideepchak) July 19, 2020

you have a very bad sense of humor. This is not the time to have fun. During this epidemic, they are working only for surviving. They don't have so much money or power like you have. So please respect their fight 🙏 🙏🙏 — Nilotpal Roy (@niluroy1981) July 20, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar points out major difference between Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar

Recently, Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in an Instagram live session where he pointed out the major differences between Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar's batting. In an Instagram live session with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanjay Manjrekar spoke in length about the over-dependence of the Indian team on Sachin Tendulkar back in the 90s. Ashwin and Sanjay Manjrekar were sharing their thoughts on India’s semi-final defeat to Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup.

Sanjay Manjrekar claimed that the Indian team of 1996/97 was too dependent on Sachin Tendulkar because of his ability to dominate good bowling attacks. Sanjay Manjrekar added that Sachin Tendulkar was too consistent, Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Sachin Tendulkar was India’s first batsman who was able to dominate and hit good balls for runs.

Sanjay Manjrekar further said that prior to that, India's mindset was about defensive batting and only putting the bad balls away, like Sunil Gavaskar. Sanjay Manjrekar also said that earlier the Indian batsmen used to give respect to the bowler for a couple of sessions and only when they got tired and bowled a loose ball, they used to score off it.

Sanjay Manjrekar mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar would hit a good ball from a quality bowler on the up for four. Sanjay Manjrekar further lauded the 'Master Blaster' saying that Sachin Tendulkar’s greatness can be fathomed by the fact that right through his career, his failures were extremely rare. He added that is a hallmark of a great batsman. Manjrekar also said that Tendulkar getting out cheaply was a very rare occurrence.

