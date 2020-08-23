Sanjay Manjrekar Gives A Befitting Reply To A Troll For His ‘Bits And Pieces’ Jibe

Sanjay Manjrekar gives a befitting reply to a netizen who reminds him of his 'Bits & Pieces' comment on social media. Manjrekar has been trolled by netizens frequently on social media whenever he makes his presence felt. It all happened after he had called star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a 'Bits & Pieces' player during World Cup 2019.

'So overused': Sanjay Manjrekar

It so happened that the former Mumbai batsman had taken to the micro-blogging site on Saturday and wrote that 'Must stop thinking of food as a source of entertainment'.

Must stop thinking of food as a source of entertainment. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 22, 2020

It was just a matter of time before a troll showed up and reminded him of his infamous jibe by mentioning 'A few bits and pieces are fine’

A few bits and pieces are fine. 😉 https://t.co/jM0thAp2dT — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 22, 2020



Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst seemed to have had enough of this, but he played it safe instead of confronting the troll directly by saying that it is so predictable and so over-used.

Oh no! 😊😊😊😊This is so predictable and so overused. 😊 https://t.co/hT2eHD8uuA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 22, 2020

'The Bits' & Pieces' comment

It had so happened that Manjrekar had called Jadeja a 'Bits & Pieces' player during a part of his 2019 World Cup analysis and as soon as the Gujarat cricketer realized it, it was just a matter of time before he put the former batsman in his position by saying that he has played more matches than Sanjay and therefore the veteran commentator should show him some respect. Jaddu concluded by saying that he has had enough of Manjrekar's 'verbal diarrhoea'.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Coming back to cricket, Manjrekar was removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s commentary panel and it remains to be seen whether he will be reinstated for the IPL or not. Jaddu, on the other hand, will be representing the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.