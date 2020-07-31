Sanjay Manjrekar Sends Yet Another E-mail To BCCI For IPL 2020 Commentary Stint: Report

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar who was dropped by the BCCI from its commentary team has now requested the Sourav Ganguly-led board to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the IPL is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Sanjay Manjrekar was sacked from the commentary panel ahead of India vs South Africa ODI series in March this year. However, the series was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanjay Manjrekar sends second e-mail to BCCI for IPL 2020 commentary stint

Sanjay Manjrekar has also assured the BCCI that he will work as per the guidelines laid out by them. The 55-year-old sent an email to the BCCI as he requested the board to consider him as a commentator for the IPL 2020. According to The Times of India, the email read, “Respected members of the Apex Council, hope you all keeping well. You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time maybe there was not enough clarity on this issue. Thanks very much”. With the IPL dates announced, the BCCI is set to pick its commentary panel soon.

Sanjay Manjrekar had made it a habit of creating controversies with his statements, The 55-year old was in the headlines for his ‘bits and pieces’ comment on Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup last year. Sanjay Manjrekar was also severely criticised for taking a shot at Harsha Bhogle on air while commentating during the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh.

While speaking to The Times of India, a BCCI official said that they should close this chapter now and forgive Sanjay Manjrekar as has already apologised for his comments on Jadeja and sorted it out with the player concerned. The board official added that Sanjay Manjrekar has promised BCCI that he’ll stick to the ‘code of conduct’ for TV commentators. He also opined that Sanjay Manjrekar is a fine commentator with massive cricketing knowledge.

Meanwhile, the decision to reinstate Sanjay Manjrekar into the commentary panel for IPL 2020 now lies in the hand of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. It would be interesting to see if the former India cricketer is given the opportunity to commentate in IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI