Sanju Samson And Suryakumar Dropped, Bumrah To Return: Predicting India's Asia Cup Squad

India's next ODI outing is going to be the much-anticipated 2023 Asia Cup showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan at Sri Lanka's Kandy. This high-profile match, scheduled to be held on September 2, is poised to showcase a full-strength Indian team, mirroring the composition set for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. India utilized the West Indies series to conduct significant experiments, addressing key team issues. Resting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the final two ODIs provided opportunities for other players to showcase their skills.

Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The 50-over ACC event will be held from August 30 to September 17

India will play its opening match against Pakistan on September 2

India's predicted team for Asia Cup 2023

Meanwhile, India are set welcome Jasprit Bumrah back into the squad after months-long absence due to an injury. Bumrah has been named the captain of the Indian T20I squad for an away series against Ireland. Bumrah will also feature in the Asia Cup given that he is fully fit to play in the ODIs again.

For the Asia Cup, India will also mark the comeback of rested pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, previously absent in the West Indies ODI series. The batting lineup will feature Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill as the top three batters. Ishan Kishan is also expected to retain his place in the Asia Cup squad as a backup opener and wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul become available in time, they will reclaim their spots in the team, subsequently impacting the choice between Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. Samson's strong ODI record places him as the likely contender, and his wicket-keeping capabilities further enhance his candidacy.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya stand as clear choices for India's premier all-rounders, with Kuldeep Yadav securing his place as the primary spinner. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are also expected to get a call-up for the Asia Cup.

India's Predicted Playing XI for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c) Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan/KL Rahul (wk) Hardik Pandya (vc) Ravindra Jadeja Mohammed Shami Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah Yuzvendra Chahal

India's Predicted squad for Asia Cup 2023

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (subject to fitness)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

