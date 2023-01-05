Sanju Samson Gives An Important Update To Fans After Being Sidelined Due To Injury

Sanju Samson has taken to his official social media handle to give an important update to his fans after he was ruled out of the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20I series due to a knee injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement to confirm the news and named uncapped Jitesh Sharma as the 28-year-old's replacement.

Samson provides his fans with an important update

Taking to his official Instagram handle on January 5, Sanju Samson put up an image of him at the Wankhede Stadium and captioned his post, 'All is well.' The 28-year-old issues this update to his fans after he was ruled out of the India vs Sri Lanka series due to a knee injury he picked up during the first game while fielding.

BCCI confirmed the same via a statement that read, "Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."

Their statement added, "He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for Sanju Samson."

India will look to clinch the series against Sri Lanka with a win in 2nd game

Following a nail-biting two-run victory in the opening India vs Sri Lanka T20I game, the Men in Blue will look to seal the series by winning the second match on Thursday, January 5. The Hardik Pandya-led side won the first match thanks to a brilliant knock from the player of the match Deepak Hooda.

After being at 94-5 at one stage, the duo of Hooda and Axar Patel managed to add 68 runs for the sixth wicket to take Team India to a respectable total of 162. Even though Sri Lanka perhaps would have fancied their chances of winning this game, a sensational bowling performance from debutant Shivam Mavi (4-22) helped Team India restrict them to just 160 runs.