Sanju Samson Hails Former Indian Skipper Rahul Dravid's Outstanding Mentoring Abilities

Sanju Samson is regarded as one of the emerging wicket-keeper batsmen who has the ability to fill legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shoes along with youngster Rishabh Pant. It took Samson more than four years to finally get a place in the Indian squad (bilateral limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015) . He was called for the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year, but he could not capitalise on his opportunity. Sanju also failed to make his bat do the talking in the T20I series against New Zealand that followed. Meanwhile, the youngster has come forward and heaped praise on Rahul Dravid's abilities as a mentor.

'Knows how to communicate': Sanju Samson

While speaking to Timesofindia.com, Sanju went on to say that interacting with Dravid at the age of 18 was really a blessing for him and that he is blessed to have someone like Rahul sir in his life. He then mentioned that the former Indian skipper is a cricketer and a coach who has gone through rough times and the golden times as well and therefore, he knows how to communicate or how to convince a cricketer. He also added that the champion batsman knows what type of mindset one should have, or how one should prepare for a tournament, or how they should face failures and successes in their lives and much more.

Furthermore, the young stumper also added that he has learned almost everything from the legendary cricketer from the age of 18 to 20 at the Rajasthan Royals and then during his India A stint and also mentioned that apart from him, almost every youngster in the Indian team has been groomed under Rahul Dravid.

The Rajasthan Royals cricketer also said Dravid always says his doors are always open and that they (the youngsters) can call him or contact him and get his advice on any topic. Samson further added that whenever he is in doubt, he contacts the ex-captain.

