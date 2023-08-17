Sanju Samson OUT, Rinku Singh IN: Team India's Predicted Playing XI For IND Vs IRE 1st T20

After losing to West Indies in the five-match T20I series, the Indian cricket team will be taking on Ireland in their next challenge of the 20-over format. The IND vs IRE, three-match T20I series is all set to begin from August 18, 2023, at The Village ground in Dublin, and the team will be led by Jasprit Bumrah. Young players like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are all set to make their debut in the first T20I India vs Ireland T20I match.

3 things you need to know

Team India defeated Ireland by a scoreline of 2-0 in the 2022 T20I series

Indian team consists of many young stars like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and more

Jasprit Bumrah will make a comeback in the national side after a gap of 11 months

Team India's predicted XI against Ireland in the first T20I match

Here is a look at Team India's predicted XI in the IND vs IRE 1st T20I match:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The CSK opener was part of Team India on the Windies tour, however, the right-handed batter didn't get any opportunity. Gaikwad can be the team's first-choice opener against Ireland in the first T20I match.

The CSK opener was part of Team India on the Windies tour, however, the right-handed batter didn't get any opportunity. Gaikwad can be the team's first-choice opener against Ireland in the first T20I match. Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young left-handed Indian opener impressed with his explosive batting in the third IND vs WI T20I match and hence he can be Gaikwad's opening partner in the first IND vs IRE T20I match.

The young left-handed Indian opener impressed with his explosive batting in the third IND vs WI T20I match and hence he can be Gaikwad's opening partner in the first IND vs IRE T20I match. Tilak Varma: The lefty Indian batsman was Team India's leading run scorer in the T20I series against West Indies and hence on the basis of past performance, he can bat at number three against Ireland.

The lefty Indian batsman was Team India's leading run scorer in the T20I series against West Indies and hence on the basis of past performance, he can bat at number three against Ireland. Rinku Singh: The KKR finisher had a stellar Indian Premier League 2023 with the bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has the best chance to make his debut for the Indian team against Ireland in the first T20I match.

The KKR finisher had a stellar Indian Premier League 2023 with the bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has the best chance to make his debut for the Indian team against Ireland in the first T20I match. Shivam Dube: CSK middle order batter, will be returning to the Indian side after a gap of almost two years. Dube was in decent form in the IPL 2023 and hence might find his place in the playing XI against Ireland.

CSK middle order batter, will be returning to the Indian side after a gap of almost two years. Dube was in decent form in the IPL 2023 and hence might find his place in the playing XI against Ireland. Jitesh Sharma: Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batsman finished a lot of games for the Punjab Kings with the bat in IPL 2023. Eyeing Sanju Samson's dismal form, Jitesh can make his debut for Team India as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batsman finished a lot of games for the Punjab Kings with the bat in IPL 2023. Eyeing Sanju Samson's dismal form, Jitesh can make his debut for Team India as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Washington Sundar: The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will be returning to the Indian cricket team after recovering from his injury, and played a few decent knocks with the bat in his last appearances for the Indian team. Sundar can play as a spin bowling all-rounder against Ireland.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will be returning to the Indian cricket team after recovering from his injury, and played a few decent knocks with the bat in his last appearances for the Indian team. Sundar can play as a spin bowling all-rounder against Ireland. Shahbaz Ahmed: Left-arm RCB spinner is known for his performance in the IPL while playing for RCB. The left-arm spinner has played three ODIs for Team India. Shahbaz can make his T20I debut against Ireland and can find a place as a second spinner.

Left-arm RCB spinner is known for his performance in the IPL while playing for RCB. The left-arm spinner has played three ODIs for Team India. Shahbaz can make his T20I debut against Ireland and can find a place as a second spinner. Prasidh Krishna: Karnataka pacer will be returning to the Indian team setup after an injury and has a chance to make his place in the team against Ireland in the first T20I match.

Karnataka pacer will be returning to the Indian team setup after an injury and has a chance to make his place in the team against Ireland in the first T20I match. Arshdeep Singh: The young left-arm pacer bowled well against West Indies in the five-match T20I series and due to his decent form, he shall make it to the playing XI in the first T20I match against Ireland.

The young left-arm pacer bowled well against West Indies in the five-match T20I series and due to his decent form, he shall make it to the playing XI in the first T20I match against Ireland. Jasprit Bumrah: Team India's lead pacer will make a comeback in the Indian cricket team after more than 11 months and will lead the team and the pace attack.

Team India squad for IND vs IRE T20I series

Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan