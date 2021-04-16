Sanju Samson Recalls Funny, Unforgettable Moment While Batting Alongside Rishabh Pant

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are close friends and the duo's great camaraderie has been on display on several occasions. While the media and fans have pitted Samson and Pant against each other, both wicketkeepers have been unfazed about the comparisons and have always spoken highly of each other. Samson and Pant have come a long way since making their debuts in the IPL as they are currently leading the Rajasthan Royals team 2021 and Delhi Capitals team 2021 respectively.

Sanju Samson opens up on his record partnership with Rishabh Pant

Before leading their respective franchises, the two also played together at the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). During one of the games in 2017, the duo formed a sensational 143-run partnership off just 63 balls against Gujarat Lions to chase down 209. While Pant scored 97 off 43 balls, Samson chipped in with a 31-ball 61. Recently, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Samson recalled a funny incident during the record partnership he shared with Pant in 2017.

During the conversation, Samson recalled that he had hit two sixes off two balls and wanted to take a single, however, Rishabh Pant asked him to hit another six. The RR skipper added that he took Pant's advice and went for a six only to get out. The interviewer further asked him if he was going to remind Pant about the incident when he was to meet him during Thursday's RR vs DC game. In response, Samson stated that Pant already knows about it.

RR vs DC scorecard

Meanwhile, RR and DC played out a thriller on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 148 posted by Delhi Capitals team 2021, Rajasthan were reduced to 36/4 after 8 overs and a loss seemed likely for the Men in Pink. However, David Miller, who was playing the first match of his season, kept Rajasthan in the hunt by scoring a brilliant 43-ball 62.

Once he was dismissed, Royals' latest recruit and the most expensive player in IPL history, Chris Morris took matters into his hands and scored a stunning 18-ball 36 to pull off an improbable win. The win helped Rajasthan get off the mark on IPL 2021 points table. The Men in Pink are now placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table.

