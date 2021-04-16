Sara Tendulkar Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Mocked Her For ‘wasting Father’s Money’

Sara Tendulkar, on Friday, took to her Instagram Stories and politely responded to a troll who mocked her for 'wasting father's money'. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara shared a screenshot on her IG stories of the woman who trolled her for having coffee.

"Wasting father's money," the woman had commented on her picture. Sara responded, "Ummm...Any money spent on caffeine is money well spent, not wasted LOL (whoever's it may be)." [sic]

Another observation that came in from this screenshot was the woman also mocked her brother Arjun Tendulkar for getting selected by the Mumbai Indians franchise for INR 20 lakhs. The woman wrote, 'Least priced guy' on March 29 when Sara shared Arjun's picture donning the MI jersey.

Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021: Sara Tendulkar comes out in support of her brother

Arjun Tendulkar, who just made his Mumbai debut in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, was targeted by netizens on social media. The seamer was also subjected to nepotism trolls online, as a certain section of fans opined that he was rewarded with an IPL contract because of Sachin Tendulkar, and not for his cricketing merit. Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram account to congratulate her brother. She also stated how nobody can take this achievement away from Arjun.

”Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours:” Sara Tendulkar wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Arjun in a video message said, "Since childhood, I have been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank the coaches, owners, and support staff for showing faith in me. I can’t wait to put on the blue and gold (jersey)."

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene also came out in Arjun's support and said, "We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis. There’s going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But luckily he’s a bowler, not a batsman. I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun."

