Sara Tendulkar Gives Fans Update Of One Of Arjun Tendulkar's Favourite Hobbies; See Photo

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, recently featured in the IPL 2021 where he was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad. The young cricketer couldn't break into the team's playing XI but must have gained some useful experience by being with the squad as a player for the first time. With the IPL 2021 postponed indefinitely, Arjun Tendulkar is spending quality time at home with his family.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar gave a glimpse of what Arjun is up to after the IPL suspension. Sara took to Instagram and shared a picture of Arjun where he is seen sleeping beside his dog. Sara captioned the post using a heart emoticon and tagged her brother.

One name that created a lot of buzz going into IPL 2021 auction was Arjun Tendulkar and understandably so because he is the son of one of the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Arjun was the last player to go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2021 and the dynamic all-rounder was bagged by Mumbai Indians for his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Arjun bagging an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians raised quite a few eyebrows as a certain section of fans slammed the youngster terming him a product of nepotism. The 'Arjun Tendulkar nepotism' claims started doing the rounds on the internet as netizens called the southpaw undeserving and claimed that he bought by the franchise only due to his father's influence.

But the Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal didn't come as a surprise considering the fact that the cricketer showed some good form ahead of the auction and he was also a part of the Mumbai Indians camp as a net bowler for the last few years.

The rumours of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating each other have been doing the rounds on social media. There have been many instances in the past where the Sara Tendulkar Shubman Gill dyo have been linked with each other as they are often found commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram.

Moreover, Sara had raised a lot of eyebrows when she had posted a special Instagram story for rumoured beau Gill. The 23-year-old had applauded Shubman Gill for his outstanding fielding efforts in an IPL 2020 match. In fact, in 2019, Hardik Pandya was seen teasing Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name. Shubman Gill had posted a picture in which he can be seen standing beside his new car. The Kolkata batsman was understandably proud of his possession as seen in the post.

Sara had congratulated Gill for the new vehicle, followed by a heart emoji. Gill was quick to reply to Sara Tendulkar's message by thanking her and he too ended his message with a heart sign. Hardik Pandya jumped in the conversation to tease Shubman Gill and told the youngster 'Most welcome' from Sara Tendulkar’s end.

