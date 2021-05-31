Sarfaraz Ahmed Becomes Centre Of Comical Twitter Memes Again After Major Embarrassment

Much to the fans' delight, the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League is tentatively scheduled to resume from June 5 in Abu Dhabi. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has a daunting challenge when it comes to logistical arrangements for the marque event. The organisers are bound to be concerned as a number of Pakistani players were denied clearance to board commercial flights. Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was one of the members who were not allowed to board the aircraft. Soon after the news emerged, netizens seized the chance to mock the wicketkeeper-batsman once more.

Sarfaraz Ahmed denied clearance to board flight for PSL 2021

The PCB has been facing difficulties obtaining visas and clearances to land charter flights from Mumbai and Johannesburg, ahead of the PSL which will resume in Abu Dhabi following a postponement in March this year. Moreover, to make the matters worse, a total of 11 players and members of the support staff were denied permission to board planes from Karachi and Lahore to Abu Dhabi. Only five members of the contingent were permitted to board the plane, while the others were forced to return to the hotels where they had been quarantined earlier.

According to ESPNCricinfo, a group of more than 25 people from Karachi and Lahore was set to fly to Abu Dhabi on a charter jet. However, at the eleventh hour, the PCB decided to put them on a commercial aeroplane. The said move as a result also nullified the quarantine protocols. While it is unclear what the Pakistani board's next action would be in the aftermath of the latest fiasco, several fans took the opportunity to mock former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed by sharing humorous memes online. Here are some of the Sarfaraz Ahmed memes that left netizens in splits -

Fans once again make funny Sarfaraz Ahmed memes

Sarfaraz Ahmed after being denied the permission to board the flight. #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/mqBv6ORJHI — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) May 30, 2021

PSL schedule

The latest edition of the Pakistan Super League had to be suspended earlier this year after just 14 matches as the tournament's bio-bubble came under the scanner after members from multiple teams tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest reports, the PSL is tentatively scheduled from June 5 but the PCB is yet to publish the official PSL schedule. The window of hosting the event is small as Pakistan will have to depart for England on June 22 for a limited-overs series. The decision to relocate the tournament to the UAE was made after the franchises urged the board to shift the competition to the Gulf country due to the high number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

PSL 2021 where to watch in India?

The PSL live telecast in India will be available on television on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the games will also be available on the SonyLIV app. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament as well as the participating teams for live scores and updates.

Image source: PTI