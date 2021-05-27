Sarfaraz Ahmed Wants Faf Du Plessis To Bring IPL Form For Quetta Gladiators In PSL

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is hopeful that South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis will bring his good IPL form to the PSL. Sarfaraz, who leads Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL), said he is confident that Faf du Plessis will continue to deliver winning performances in the PSL just like he was doing for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. While calling Faf a "world-class player", Sarfaraz said, "I am hopeful that he will bring the same form us in the PSL".

Sarfaraz on change in his batting position

Sarfaraz, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, also talked about his team's decision to play him at the top in the initial few matches of PSL 6, which was held in March this year. Sarfaraz said the management wanted to try a new combination at the top, which is why he played a little higher in the batting order. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain said the team later realised that they needed someone in the middle-order, so the management changed the strategy and he went back to his usual position.

Sarfaraz, who led his team to its maiden PSL win in 2019, will continue from where he left in March before the tournament was called off by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to a breach of COVID-19 protocols by participants. Faf du Plessis, who made his PSL debut last year for Peshawar Zalmi, will feature in Quetta Gladiators colours this year. He was bought under the platinum category for USD 1,30,000, which is the most valuable category in the PSL.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE. PSL 6 will resume on June 1 in the UAE and the final will be played on June 20.

