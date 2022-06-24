Sarfaraz Khan Only Behind Don Bradman In Elite List After Spectacular Ranji Trophy Season

With 937 runs in eight innings, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is presently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Sarfaraz has amassed four centuries and two half-centuries in this year's campaign. The 24-year-old's first-class batting average has risen to 82.83 as a result of his outstanding performances. He is now just behind Sir Don Bradman in terms of first-class cricket batting average. Sarfaraz has the second-highest average for batters with more than 2000 runs in the format.

Former Australian cricketer Don Bradman, who scored 28,067 runs in 234 matches, had an average of 95.14 in his first-class career. Sarfaraz is now only behind Bradman in terms of the first-class average for players with over 2000 runs. India's Vinay Merchant, George Headley of the West Indies, and Ajay Sharma are the next three batters on the list with the best averages in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz also became the third player in the history of the Ranji Trophy to score more than 900 runs in two or more seasons. Sarfaraz scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 edition of the premier first-class tournament and has amassed 937 runs so far in the ongoing season. Wasim Jaffer and Ajay Sharma are the other two batters to have scored over 900 runs in two different seasons of the Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz, however, is the first player to score more than 900 runs in successive editions of the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh

Sarfaraz scored his fourth century for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Thursday. Sarfaraz hit the century against Madhya Pradesh in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final in Bengaluru. The 24-year-old reached the three-figure mark off 190 balls. His first fifty runs came off 152 balls, while he completed his next fifty runs off just 38 balls. Courtesy of his amazing performance in the final, Mumbai were able to post a big total of 374 runs in the first innings of the match.

Madhya Pradesh are currently batting at 368/3 in their first innings against Mumbai. Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma have scored a century each for their side. They are currently trailing Mumbai by 6 runs.

