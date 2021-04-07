SAU Vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

South Australia will take on Victoria in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Thursday, April 8 at 4:00 AM IST. The SAU vs VCT live match will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. Here's a look at our SAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction, probable SAU vs VCT playing 11 and SAU vs VCT Dream11 team.

SAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction: SAU vs VCT preview

This match is between two teams who are currently at the bottom of the points table. Victoria after 4 matches are winless and have lost 3 matches with one match ending in no result. Their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage is done and dusted and they will look to end the season on a high by winning the match. James Seymour is in line to make his debut for the team in the upcoming match.

South Australia, meanwhil, are also rooted to the bottom of the points table and winless in the tournament. They have lost all their 4 matches and with a chance to qualify for the knockout stage diminished they will look to end the season on a high by winning their last match of the season. Lloyd Pope returns to the South Australian squad for this match, while Ryan Gibsonis named for a potential debut for the upcoming contest.

SAU vs VCT live: Squad details for SAU vs VCT match

SAU : Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Ryan Gibson, Sam Kerber, Corey Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope

Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Jake Weatherald.

VCT: Peter Handscomb (C), Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Zak Evans, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Jono Merlo

Todd Murphy, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

SAU vs VCT match prediction: Top picks for SAU vs VCT live match

Harry Nielsen

Travis Head

Marcus Harris

Will Sutherland

SAU vs VCT Dream11 live: SAU vs VCT Dream11 team

SAU vs VCT live: SAU vs VCT match prediction

As per our SAU vs VCT match prediction, VCT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAU vs VCT match prediction and SAU vs VCT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAU vs VCT playing 11 and SAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: West End Redbacks / Instagram

