SCO-W Vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Ireland Women’s Super Series Preview

Match 5 of the Ireland Women’s Super Series 2021 will be played between Scorchers Women and Typhoon at the North Kildare Cricket Club. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Sunday, May 23. Here is our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team, SCO-W vs TYP-W best team and SCO-W vs TYP-W player record.

SCO-W vs TYP-W match preview

Scorchers Women are very much in the driver's seat having won two of the four matches played in the seven-match series so far. In the first match, the Scorchers team defeated Typhoon Women by 14 runs courtesy a fine knock from skipper Gaby Lewis. They continue their momentum in the second match as they overcame their opponent by 4 wickets. In Match 2 it was Scorchers skipper Gaby Lewis and Sophie MacMahon who took the team to victory.

Alas it continues to ☔️ here at @nkcricket. pic.twitter.com/LyL4t0pSgD — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 16, 2021

The tables were turned around in the third match of the series as Typhoon registered their first win over Scorchers by 33 runs. For Typhoon skipper, Orla Prendergast came good with the bat scoring a fine century. The bowlers also bowled well with Rachel Delaney and the skipper herself chipping in with 3 and 2 wickets respectively. The previous match between both teams was called off due to bad weather. The upcoming match will be crucial for the Typhoon team as they look to level the series, while the Scorchers team will look to win their third match and get closer to the title. Both teams will be without some of the key players as they will be busy with national commitment.

SCO-W vs TYP-W weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will not be able to play the full quota of overs.

SCO-W vs TYP-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen and bowlers both should enjoy bowling and batting on the surface. While the batters will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

SCO-W vs TYP-W player record

For Scorchers Women Sophie MacMahon and Ashlee King will be the key players in this match as main players have been called up for internal duty. The team is expecting the duo to continue their fine form and get them closer to a series win. On the other hand for Typhoon Women Sarah Forbes and Louise Little will have to do well in absence of big players. The duo will look to put up a good performance to help the team level the series.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SCO-W vs TYP-W player record and as a result, the SCO-W vs TYP-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team and SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

