SCO-W Vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Women's Super Series Live

Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women in Match 6 of the Ireland Women’s Super Series 2021 on Sunday, May 30 at the North Kildare Cricket Club. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Sunday, May 23. Here is our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team, SCO-W vs TYP-W best team and SCO-W vs TYP-W player record. The Ireland Women's Super Series 2021 match live streaming will be on Cricket Ireland's YouTube channel.

SCO-W vs TYP-W match preview

Scorchers Women are currently leading the Women’s Super Series 2021, having won two of the five matches played in the seven-match series so far. After the first match was abandoned due to rain, the Scorchers team defeated Typhoon Women by 14 runs in the second game courtesy of a fine knock from skipper Gaby Lewis. They continue their momentum in the third match as they overcame their opponents by 4 wickets. In Match 3, it was Scorchers skipper Gaby Lewis and Sophie MacMahon who took the team to victory.

The tables were turned around in the fourth match of the series as Typhoons registered their first win over Scorchers by 33 runs. The fifth match was abandoned by rain. While Scorchers will look to win the game and seal the series, Typhoons will look to draw the series level. Notably, both teams will be without some of the key players as they will be busy with national commitment, however, with the series on the line, an exciting contest is on the cards.

Well done to @nkcricket who are hosting the next Super Series 50 over match on Sunday (16th) - a proud day for a growing club #CricketFamily #Scorchers #Typhoons pic.twitter.com/YtM4BLjLHG — Cricket Leinster (@cricketleinster) May 14, 2021

SCO-W vs TYP-W weather report

The conditions during the game will be sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius. There will be significant cloud cover during the match and occasional rains are expected to hinder the contest.

SCO-W vs TYP-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen and bowlers both should enjoy bowling and batting on the surface. While the batters will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

SCO-W vs TYP-W player record

For Scorchers Women, Sophie MacMahon and Ashlee King will be the key players in this match as main players have been called up for internal duty. The team is expecting the duo to continue their fine form and get them closer to a series win. On the other hand for Typhoon Women, Sarah Forbes and Louise Little will have to do well in absence of big players. The duo will look to put up a good performance to help the team level the series.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable playing XIs

SCO-W: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy.

TYP-W: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rebecca Stokell, Maria Kerrison, Sarah Forbes.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Shauna Kavanagh

Batswomen: Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz (Captain), Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Zara Craig

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SCO-W vs TYP-W player record and as a result, the SCO-W vs TYP-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team and SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: CRICKET IRELAND