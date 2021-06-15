Scott Styris Boldly Predicts Bowler Who Will Dismiss Virat Kohli Cheaply In WTC Final 2021

The Indian cricket team have an imposing challenge ahead as they take on the in-form New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final. Both sides have named a formidable lineup for the ultimate clash of the season. Captain Virat Kohli is expected to be the key with the bat for the Indian team. However, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels that a Kiwi pacer could send the star batsman packing early in the India vs New Zealand WTC Final.

Scott Styris predicts New Zealand's fast bowling plans for WTC Final

With both Trent Boult and Tim Southee showcasing stunning form in the two-match series against England, Kane Williamson and co. seem to have a balanced bowling attack. While speaking on the Star Sports Network, Scott Styris opined that the Kiwis will entrust the likes of Boult, Southee, Colin de Grandhomme or Kyle Jamieson to bowl with the new Duke ball. Furthermore, he suggested that Neil Wagner could operate from one end after 20-odd overs.

Styris pointed out that left-arm pacer Neil Wagner is a dependable campaigner when it comes to bowling with the older ball. He even reckoned that he could be a wicket-taking option against the likes of Virat Kohli in the middle-overs. Styris believes that Wagner's aggressive approach could be instrumental in getting the better of the Indian captain in the all-important WTC Final.

Furthermore, apart from predicting Kohli's dismissal, the ex-cricketer also highlighted a major concern regarding Rohit Sharma's technique. The 45-year-old stated that the Indian opening batter does not use his feet to his advantage. His unsure footwork early in his innings could be the cause of his undoing with the swinging new ball according to the cricketer-turned commentator.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Image source: AP