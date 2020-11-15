Sean Abbot Vows To Make The Most Of His Chances In The Upcoming Test Series Against India

Sean Abbot has said that he had to fight back tears for a minute after his selection in the Australian squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against India that gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

The New South Wales pacer has not succeeded in making much of an impact for Australia as he has only represented the five-time world champions in five international games i.e. a solitary ODI match back in 2014 and four T20Is. He was last seen in Australian colours last November in a T20I game against Pakistan. He has 1,236 runs and 139 scalps in 53 First-Class games and 610 runs as well as 97 wickets in 62 List-A matches.

Abbot will be making his Test debut during the home series against India.

'Had to fight back tears': Sean Abbot

“I had to fight back tears there for a minute. I’d be happy to put my hand up for any spot that would come up. I’d take that opportunity with both hands. I probably see myself as more of a bowling opportunity as someone who can bat. But if there’s that opportunity to bat higher up the order and the selectors and (Tim Paine) think I can do that job, then I’m not even going to think twice when I’m walking out there. I’ll bat as a batsman and do whatever job is in front of me,” said Abbot as quoted by Fox Sports.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What's at stake?

As India and Australia lock horns in pure whites come December, it will not just be about Australia's vengeance or India's desire to write history, and nor will it be about winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Because this time, there's something much bigger on the line - The World Test Championship. India currently sits atop the World Test Championship with 360 points whereas Australia is just below the Men in Blue with 296 points. The teams also face the challenge of COVID-19 and the taxing bio-bubble which is expected to take a toll on the players.

